Nemanja Matic calls Andre Onana 'one of the worst goalkeepers in Man Utd's history' in BRUTAL response to his claim Red Devils are 'way better' than Lyon

Nemanja Matic labelled Andre Onana as "one of the worst goalkeepers in Manchester United's history" in a brutal response to his "way better" claim.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Onana claimed Man Utd are 'way better' than Lyon

Matic slammed the keeper for his comments

Pointed out his dismal record since he joined United Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱