Neal Maupay Brentford 2023-24Getty
Mitchell Fretton

VIDEO: 'He actually did it!' - Neal Maupay blown away by response after daring fan to get 'you're a cheat' tattoo

Neal MaupayBrentfordPremier League

Neal Maupay shared a hilarious response on social media when a fan posted a tattoo the striker dared him to get.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Fan asked Maupay what tattoo to get on social media
  • Brentford striker opted for 'you're a cheat'
  • Pair share funny exchange after posting the result
Article continues below

Editors' Picks