Napoli to snap up Federico Chiesa?! Serie A giants open talks over deal to land Liverpool star with Italy boss telling winger to return to native shores

Napoli are actively pursuing a deal to sign Liverpool attacker, with discussions reportedly initiated between the Italian club and the player's agent. The Serie A champions are keen to bolster their offensive unit and have identified Chiesa as a primary target for the upcoming January transfer window.

According to journalist Emanuele Cammaroto, writing for NapoliMagazine, "discussions are underway" regarding Chiesa's situation at Liverpool. The 28-year-old Italian international has seen limited playing time in the Premier League this season, failing to make a single start despite contributing two goals and one assist in eight league appearances, and two goals and three assists in 12 appearances across all competitions.

Napoli's proposed deal involves an initial loan with an option to buy in January, with a potential value of €13 million (£11m/$14m). While Liverpool are not entirely against Chiesa's departure, they are reportedly insisting on an obligation to buy clause in any loan agreement. Napoli's strategy is to first secure an agreement with the player before finalising terms with Liverpool.