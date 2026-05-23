Napoli owner rejects €2bn takeover bid from American group as Serie A side deemed not for sale

According to Corriere dello Sport, the offer comes despite a recent Football Benchmark valuation from May 2025, which placed the club's worth at closer to €1.1 billion, suggesting the United States-based investment group was willing to pay a significant premium to secure the Partenopei.
While rumours have swirled around Naples for weeks regarding a potential change in ownership, De Laurentiis has remained steadfast in his position. The film mogul, who rescued the club from bankruptcy in 2004 and guided it back to the pinnacle of Italian football, has shown no intention of walking away from the project he has built over the last two decades.