Napoli turn to Chelsea reject for crucial Serie A title run-in as Antonio Conte suffers huge injury blow with just two games to go
Billy Gilmour is expected to feature in Napoli's last two games following an injury to a key midfielder as Antonio Conte's men eye the Serie A title.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Napoli dealt crushing blow in Serie A title race
- Key midfield anchor suffers an untimely injury
- Conte set to count on Gilmour in last two fixtures