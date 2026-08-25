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Napoli step up chase for Chelsea prodigy Marc Guiu with €15m bid to bolster attack
Napoli launch formal pursuit of Guiu
Napoli are ready to intensify their efforts to sign Guiu from Chelsea, with reports indicating that the Partenopei have identified the young Spaniard as their priority target for the final days of the market. According to Sky Sport Italia, the club is prepared to offer a package worth approximately €15 million to €16 million plus performance-related bonuses to secure the striker's services permanently. This move comes as Massimiliano Allegri looks to reshape his attacking options following a period of uncertainty regarding the club's offensive output and roster composition.
The interest from the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona is not merely a passing fancy, as the club hierarchy views the former Barcelona academy graduate as a strategic acquisition for both the present and the future. Having joined the Premier League side in 2024, Guiu has found himself in what has been described as a state of Stamford Bridge purgatory, struggling to command regular minutes in a crowded squad.
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Chelsea's stance and the final countdown
For Chelsea, the decision to sell Guiu represents a difficult choice between keeping a promising talent and balancing the books. The London club is under pressure to streamline a bloated first-team roster and generate funds through player sales to comply with financial regulations. While they initially valued the player closer to £25 million, the persistence of the Italian side and the player’s desire for minutes could force a compromise. The negotiation phase is expected to intensify as the deadline approaches, with both parties eager to reach a resolution.
Napoli's intent is clear: they want a new number nine to spearhead their challenge for the European spots this season. The bid reflects their confidence in Guiu’s ability to adapt to the rigours of Italian football quickly.
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Napoli lead the race amid Spanish interest
While Napoli are now firmly in the driving seat with their €16m valuation, they are not the only club that has kept tabs on the teenager this summer. Sevilla had identified Guiu as a key target to complete their attacking lineup following the departures of several senior forwards, including Akor Adams and Alexis Sanchez. The Andalusian side had initially hoped to secure the Spaniard on a temporary basis to compete with their new signing Robbie Ure, but the financial muscle being flexed by Napoli might price the Spanish outfit out of a move.
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Competition and alternative targets
While Guiu has emerged as the leading candidate, Napoli have been diligent in scouting several high-profile alternatives to ensure they are not left short-handed if negotiations with Chelsea stall. The club's recruitment team has maintained a shortlist that includes several established Premier League names, highlighting the scale of their ambition. Earlier in the window, reports suggested that the Italian side had also made enquiries about Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus and Manchester United's recent signing Joshua Zirkzee, though those deals remain significantly more complex to execute.
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