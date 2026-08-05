Man Utd target Arsenal sensation Myles Lewis-Skelly as Michael Carrick plots ambitious swoop
United target ambitious Lewis-Skelly move
United are investigating whether an ambitious summer transfer for Arsenal academy graduate Lewis-Skelly is possible, as per The Independent. The Red Devils have maintained a long-term interest in the 19-year-old since he broke into the Gunners' first team during the 2024/25 season. Carrick is well aware of the England international's elite mindset and top mentality. Old Trafford chiefs are now exploring whether they can test their rival's resolve in the current window.
However, a deal remains complex after United already bolstered their midfield this summer. The club signed Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos for a combined £83 million, with a third midfield addition still on the cards.
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Elite mentality drives Arsenal breakthrough
Lewis-Skelly demonstrated remarkable resilience last season after seeing his first-team opportunities temporarily recede. After emerging as a left-back following an injury to Riccardo Calafiori, his playing time dropped when Mikel Arteta favoured traditional defenders Piero Hincapie and Calafiori.
Despite the setback, the youngster maintained his high application levels in training until opportunity knocked again. Restored to central midfield against Fulham, he produced a starring performance and went on to start the Champions League final against PSG.
His elite mindset was clear when he signed a contract extension until 2030 last summer. "I want a legacy," Lewis-Skelly declared. "I want to win everything there is to win in the game. I want to win trophies on the biggest stages whilst being a person that’s always learning and stays grounded, which is so important."
Midfield resurgence under Arteta
Having played a key role in Arsenal’s Premier League title triumph last season, Lewis-Skelly is now enjoying a resurgence as one of England's brightest midfield prospects. His versatility and character make him an ideal target for Carrick's vision at Old Trafford.
Originally a midfielder by trade, his ability to adapt to left-back before earning his first senior England caps highlighted his tactical maturity. He quickly proved his quality across both domestic and European fixtures.
That sheer quality and grounded attitude explain United's renewed interest. However, his strong commitment to building a lasting legacy in north London suggests he remains determined to succeed at his boyhood club.
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Battle for places in north London
A potential switch to Old Trafford appears unlikely at this stage, given Lewis-Skelly’s prominent involvement under Arteta in pre-season. The teenager has put in strong displays that point toward a key role in the upcoming campaign. He will still face competition for places in the Gunners' engine room, particularly as Arsenal actively pursue a deal for Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.
Nonetheless, Lewis-Skelly has shown he is ready to stay and fight for his place. Whether the Red Devils elect to launch a formal bid remains to be seen as both clubs finalise their summer transfer business.
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