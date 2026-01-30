Mykhailo Mudryk's flirting is working! Chelsea flop using time out of football for alleged doping to win over American actor and social media star Jordyn Jones

Mudryk has not kicked a competitive ball in anger for over a year, with it announced in December 2024 that he was being stung with a ban. The 25-year-old had finally found a spark for the Blues by that point, as he impressed in Conference League competition.

He is now cutting a frustrated figure again, with just 21 goal contributions being posted through 73 appearances on the back of his £62 million ($85m) transfer to Stamford Bridge in January 2023.

Mudryk, who still faces the threat of an even longer sentence, said in June 2025 after seeing charges made official by the Football Association: “This has come as a complete shock as I have never knowingly used any banned substances or broken any rules, and am working closely with my team to investigate how this could have happened.

“I know that I have not done anything wrong and remain hopeful that I will be back on the pitch soon. I cannot say any more now due to the confidentiality of the process, but I will as soon as I can.”