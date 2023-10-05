Mykhailo Mudryk is finally starting to cook for Chelsea - and the Blues have Mauricio Pochettino to thank

Slowly but surely, the Blues are finally seeing a return on their £89 million investment - but the flying winger still has a long way to go

As an emotional Mykhailo Mudryk clasped his hands to his face in disbelief at Craven Cottage, the sense of relief in the dugout, the away end and for those watching on at home was palpable. Eight-and-a-half months on from his stunning £89 million ($107m) move to Chelsea from Shakhtar Donetsk, the winger had finally found the back of the net in competitive action.

Controlling Levi Colwill's pass expertly, Mudryk sprinted through and fired a shot between the legs of Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno. The ensuing scenes of jubilation were testament to his hard work and popularity among the Blues' squad.

This was not a flash in the pan, though - the kind of false dawn Chelsea supporters have become accustomed to with misfiring, expensive attacking signings - but rather the culmination of months of graft, and - hopefully - the beginning of a new chapter.

Mudryk is finally beginning to show his potential in a Chelsea shirt, and under Mauricio Pochettino's tutelage he stands a real chance of shaking off that nagging tag of 'expensive flop'.