‘My job is to develop more leaders’ - USWNT roster takeaways from Emma Hayes’ NWSL-exclusive squad and Trinity Rodman’s return

This January camp presents a different kind of opportunity for U.S. Women’s National Team head coach Emma Hayes.

Last year, the January window functioned largely as a wide-ranging evaluation, allowing Hayes to survey the full playing pool - from established senior internationals to emerging U-23 prospects. This time, however, the camp comes with matches attached, raising the stakes and sharpening the focus. With 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup qualification now firmly on the horizon, every game serves as a test - not just of individual talent, but of who may form the core of the group moving forward.

Hayes is keenly aware of the shift, and welcomes it, even as a number of her regulars are unavailable due to the FIFA competition window or club commitments, including several with Gotham FC. The resulting roster is made up exclusively of NWSL players and features four uncapped call-ups. Of the 26 players named, eight were part of the 2025 Futures Camp: Jordyn Bugg, Gisele Thompson, Claire Hutton, Riley Jackson, Maddie Dahlien, Jameese Joseph, Avery Patterson and Reilyn Turner.

There is, however, a familiar presence in the group. Trinity Rodman returns to the USWNT after making just one appearance in 2025, and arrives as the most experienced player in camp. Rodman leads the roster with 47 caps and 11 international goals. Claire Hutton, meanwhile, figures prominently despite her youth. The 19-year-old is already tied for fifth-most caps on the squad and continues to establish herself as one of Hayes’ trusted options in defensive midfield.

That dynamic - younger players being asked to grow into outsized roles - is exactly what Hayes sees as the point of this camp.

“Can you imagine the leadership responsibilities that someone like Claire Hutton is going to get from a camp like this? Because she's going to be one of the more experienced midfielders, at least in our group right now, even at her tender age,” Hayes said.

“And same with Trinity Rodman. Trinity Rodman's been around, you know, and for a period of time she's been absent from us, but she's still staying very connected. An experienced player, relative to the cumulative experience in the group. So my job is to develop more leaders.”

As Hayes blends established names with new and emerging faces, her approach to selection remains straightforward, if unavoidable: coaches can only work with the players available to them.

GOAL takes a look at five key takeaways from Hayes’ squad selection for the January camp.