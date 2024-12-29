Tie down Mohamed Salah, find minutes for Federico Chiesa and six moves Liverpool should make during the 2025 January transfer window

The Reds are riding high in both the Premier League and the Champions League, but they need to address some serious squad issues

Arne Slot's Liverpool reign couldn't have got off to a much better start. The former Feyenoord coach had the unenviable task of taking over from Kop icon Jurgen Klopp, but it's all going swimmingly so far.

Granted, Slot's predecessor left the Reds in rude health, but the Dutchman has surpassed all expectations, with his team top of both the Premier League and the Champions League at the midway point of the season.

However, we've seen Liverpool struggle during the business end of the campaign before. Only last season fatigue caught up with Klopp's quadruple-chasers and they ultimately had to settle for a Carabao Cup win with kids and a return to Europe's top table via a third-placed finish in the Premier League.

So, might the Reds be tempted to strengthen their squad during the January transfer window? Or should the focus be tying key players down to new contracts? GOAL suggests six moves Liverpool should make below...