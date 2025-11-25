Idrissa Gueye vs Michael Keane, Lee Bowyer vs Kieron Dyer & the most infamous football team-mate fights

There are few who would be brave enough to take on the brutish Ibrahimovic, on or off the pitch, but former USMNT star Onyewu held his own during their time together at AC Milan in November 2011, in what the Swede described as a "crazy and furious" fight that "was like life and death".

The scrap unfolded on the training ground at Milanello after the 6ft4 American defender crunched into a tackle on the iconic attacker and unintentionally caught him on the ankle. Inevitably, Ibrahimovic didn't respond too well, retaliating with an ugly challenge of his own before attempting to get to grips with his team-mate, who swiftly knocked him back down to the ground according to their former team-mate Alexandre Pato. The Brazilian revealed: "Oguchi gripped him and knocked him over in a second. Ibra is gigantic, but Onyewu knocked him to the ground with incredible ease. He [Onyewu] jumped on him and he was about to punch him. Everyone started yelling: 'Stop, stop: you're going to kill him!'"

In his own version of events, Zlatan wrote in his autobiography: "I headbutted him, and we flew at each other. We wanted to tear each other limb from limb. It was brutal. We were rolling around, punching and kneeing each other. We were crazy and furious - it was like life and death."