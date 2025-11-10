Morgan Rogers is going nowhere! Aston Villa tie star attacker down to new contract to ward off Chelsea transfer interest

After a very successful time with the Villans last season, where he scored 14 goals and provided 16 assists across all competitions and also won the PFA Young Player of the Season, Rogers has endured a difficult start to the 2025-26 campaign, having scored just one goal and registering three assists. However, despite his dip in form, Villa decided to present the youngster with a new long-term deal, which will keep him at the club until 2031.
The 23-year-old agreed to the Villans' terms and has finally put pen to paper on the new contract, thereby ruling out the imminent possibility of joining other top English sides like Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.