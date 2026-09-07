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Morgan Rogers defiant after Arsenal hand Xabi Alonso his first defeat as Chelsea boss
Alonso's winning start halted at the Emirates
Three victories to start his tenure had fueled optimism that Alonso could enjoy a seamless transition at Stamford Bridge, but the Spaniard was handed a reality check on Sunday afternoon. Despite an early lead provided by Rogers, Chelsea were eventually pegged back and beaten 2-1 by Arsenal in north London. It represented the first taste of defeat for Alonso since he took the reins at Cobham, following a perfect opening stretch that included wins over Fulham and Brighton & Hove Albion, as well as a Carabao Cup victory against Luton Town.
Speaking after the final whistle at the Emirates, the forward was quick to point out that the team is still very much in its infancy under Alonso’s leadership. "It’s only the fourth game under him. We know we’ve got work to do. Even after the three wins, we knew work was needed, so it doesn’t change. We stay fully focused and move forward," Rogers said. "There is still stuff for us to work on. We’re still new, with a new manager, trying to combine our ideas and get better and better. But we will. We know we will."
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Resilience after hostile clash
The match started perfectly for the visitors when Rogers found the net inside the opening two minutes. His clinical, arrowed shot flew into the bottom corner from the edge of the penalty area, briefly stunning the home crowd and giving Chelsea hope of a fourth consecutive win. However, Arsenal’s quality eventually told. Kai Havertz leveled the scores midway through the first half before Martin Odegaard completed the turnaround shortly after the interval.
Rogers acknowledged the immediate sting of the loss but praised the effort shown by his teammates in a hostile environment. "We are disappointed," he acknowledged. "We came here with a job to try to win, and we didn’t manage that, so of course the players and the boys are disappointed. But it’s a long season and it’s a tough place to come. I think we gave a good account of ourselves. We played well in large parts of the game, created chances and defended well when we had to."
Adapting to the Alonso revolution
The speed with which Chelsea have adopted Alonso’s philosophy has been one of the talking points of the early season. Rogers believes the squad has shown great character to absorb complex tactical ideas so quickly, even if the execution remains a work in progress. "It’s been really good and really positive," Rogers continued. "You see time and time again that managers come in and struggle at the start when they are adapting, but we have done really well to take the manager’s ideas on board."
The forward emphasized that the encouragement the players receive daily at Cobham is driving their belief that they are on the right path. He believes that the foundation is being laid for something sustainable, regardless of one-off results in difficult away fixtures. "Of course, there are areas to improve because it is really early days. But seeing the positive signs so early and being encouraged constantly, every day on the training pitch and in games, there is only one way we are going – and that is forward."
- AFP
Looking ahead to the next challenge
The defeat leaves Chelsea looking for an immediate response in their upcoming fixtures, including a Carabao Cup clash against Leeds United. The absence of Moises Caicedo was felt in the heart of the midfield at the Emirates, and the fitness of Reece James continues to be a focal point as Alonso attempts to find his best starting eleven. The next few weeks will provide a stern test of Chelsea’s resolve, as they look to prove that the "newness" of the project is a reason for optimism rather than an excuse for failure.
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