Morgan Gibbs-White STAYS! Nottingham Forest announce that midfielder has signed a 'record' new contract despite Spurs triggering £60m release clause M. Gibbs-White Nottingham Forest Premier League

Morgan Gibbs-White has extended his contract with Nottingham Forest until 2028. The 25-year-old, who has become a central figure in the team’s resurgence, was tied to the club until 2027, but Forest were always eager to extend that commitment further., despite Tottenham triggering his £60 million ($81m) release clause.