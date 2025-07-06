'If I can do half of what he did, it would be more than a dream' - Gonzalo Garcia reveals pride at Raul comparisons after emerging as a Real Madrid star at Club World Cup G. Garcia Real Madrid FIFA Club World Cup LaLiga

Gonzalo Garcia is living his dream at Real Madrid, with four goals at the Club World Cup sparking comparisons to club legend Raul. The 21-year-old Castilla product says he's honoured by the praise and is determined to keep scoring as Los Blancos eye silverware under Xabi Alonso in the United States. The striker has now opened up on the comparisons with Raul.