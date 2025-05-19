More boos for Trent Alexander-Arnold? Real Madrid-bound defender set to be part of Liverpool squad to face Brighton despite hostile reception at Anfield
Trent Alexander-Arnold will be part of the Liverpool squad for their Premier League match against Brighton on Monday, despite his imminent departure.
- Alexander-Arnold leaving Liverpool in summer
- Was booed by fans after announcement
- Could feature against Brighton on Monday