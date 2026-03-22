'Monumental error' - Mikel Arteta blasted for team selection after Arsenal lose Carabao Cup final to Man City

Jamie Redknapp was scathing in his assessment of the management, labeling the decision to bench Raya as a "monumental error" during his post-match analysis. The pundit argued that sentiment should never have played a role in a fixture of such magnitude, especially given Arsenal's desperate need to secure a major trophy.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Redknapp said: "I know people will say sentiment because he's played in the earlier rounds, but Kepa is not as good as Raya - that's why he's your No 2. So why in a major final, when you're trying to get across the line, you've not won a trophy in so long, do you decide to play him. You have to take responsibility for that; that is a monumental error. I'm not saying he's a bad goalkeeper, but he's not as good as Raya and it has backfired big time. You can turn around and say [James] Trafford isn't your No 1 either, but he made three big saves and then he was hardly tested."