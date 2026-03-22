'Monumental error' - Mikel Arteta blasted for team selection after Arsenal lose Carabao Cup final to Man City

Arsenal's long wait for silverware continues after a disappointing afternoon at Wembley, but the post-match talk has centred on Mikel Arteta's tactical choices. Despite Raya being the established first-choice keeper at the Emirates, Arteta chose to stick with Kepa, who had featured in every previous round of the competition this season.
The decision proved to be a turning point for all the wrong reasons. On the hour mark, a lapse in concentration from the former Chelsea man allowed O'Reilly to open the scoring. The young Manchester City star doubled his tally just four minutes later, leaving Arsenal with too much to do and extending their trophy drought beyond the five-year mark.