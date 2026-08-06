‘Money talks’ & easy flights to Brazil! Reasons for Bruno Guimaraes’ £75m Arsenal transfer explained by ex-Newcastle star Chris Waddle

One of the questions facing Guimaraes is: Where does he fit into Mikel Arteta’s team? Arsenal already have the likes of Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard, Eberechi Eze, Martin Zubimendi, Mikel Merino and Ethan Nwaneri at their disposal.

When that question was put to Jeremie Aliadiere recently, the ‘Invincibles’ squad member told GOAL: “It's a tough one because you just finished the season with Zubimendi, he couldn't even get in a team. Myles Lewis-Skelly just got in and out of nowhere took that spot in central midfield. I think saying that though, I do feel that Myles will probably not start the season in that position.

“I just feel if Guimaraes were going to come, obviously that's all depending on who's available to play straight away because all them boys that have been to the World Cup, they'll probably come back later anyway and might not be ready to start the season. But I think Guimaraes is a top player, top level.

“Where would he fit in that system? It's hard to say because when you've got Declan Rice there, you've got Martin Odegaard who's played well, you've got Eze, who can do a great job as well.

“So would you put him at the number six as the more defensive of the three? I don't know because Guimaraes loves to go forward as well and score goals and be up there. So I don't know. I don't really know how they'll make him fit. But listen, I think it's always great to have great players and good choices and after Mikel can make it work how he sees it.”