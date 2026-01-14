'The plan isn't working out' - Monaco deliver bleak Paul Pogba update after injury setback for 'frustrated' midfielder

It looked like Pogba had managed to put a dark chapter of his career to bed after signing for Monaco, being greeted with much fanfare by the club's supporters after his move was made official. Despite not having played in a competitive fixture since September 2023, which was his last game for previous team Juventus, hopes were high that the 32-year-old could recapture the form from earlier in his career that made him such a unique talent.
However, it has not worked out that way so far. Pogba has only played in three Ligue 1 matches to this point in the 2025-26 season, totalling just 30 minutes of game time with his last outing being in December. He is currently sidelined with a calf problem and won't feature in Monaco's next fixture, which comes against Lorient on Friday night, and his faint hopes of making France's squad for the upcoming 2026 World Cup seem to be slipping away.