'I'm going to show him' - Moises Caicedo makes leadership vow to Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso after injury return

Speaking to the club's official website, Caicedo outlined his ambitions under the new regime. "With Xabi I am going to keep developing, for sure, and show him why he trusts me," he said.

The midfielder admitted that communication does not come naturally to him, a hurdle he is desperate to overcome. "I think every coach tells me that I can improve talking on the pitch, you know? Because they know that I'm a leader, but it will be better for me if I start talking more with the players," he explained. "I try my best, but it's not in my nature. So when I'm not able to talk, I just try to show even more.

"You learn from the previous ones, like Thiago Silva, he was an example for us. He tried to help us in every moment. How he was a leader here was amazing for all of us.

"Now being one of the captains is a pleasure for me, and a special feeling for my family. Even if I'm not a player who likes to talk a lot, I like to show through what I do, so others can see my example."