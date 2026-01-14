Where is Moises Caicedo?! Why Chelsea star missed Carabao Cup semi-final clash with Arsenal as ill discipline bites Blues yet again - explained

As one of Chelsea's most important players, it was a bitter blow for the Blues to have to leave the former Brighton star out of their squad for Wednesday's game against Arsenal. The 24-year-old is already enjoying his best goal-scoring term at Stamford Bridge, having hit the back of the net on four occasions so far, while he also remains a physical and tireless presence in the middle of the park, often breaking up opposition attacks and recovering possession.
With Caicedo absent from the squad, new manager Rosenior opted to pick Santos alongside Fernandez in midfield. The 21-year-old Brazilian impressed in the 5-1 thrashing of Charlton Athletic in the FA Cup on Saturday and has been rewarded with another start, while Joao Pedro is expected to play just behind Marc Guiu in attack. Estevao and Pedro Neto take the spots on the wings, while the likes of Cole Palmer, Reece James and Malo Gusto were all left out due to injuries. Liam Delap and Jamie Gittens are ill and also not included.