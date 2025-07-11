CRICKET-ENG-INDAFP
Parshva Shah

Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj pays tribute to Liverpool and Portugal star Diogo Jota after taking a wicket against England

D. JotaLiverpoolPremier League

Indian fast bowler Mohammed Siraj gave a fitting tribute to the recently passed Liverpool and Portugal star Diogo Jota after picking up a wicket against England.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Siraj pays tribute to Jota
  • Liverpool star passed away in tragic car crash earlier in July
  • Cricketer created No. 20 gesture using his hands
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match