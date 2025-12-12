Liverpool’s internal crisis involving Salah has escalated to the point that external voices are now openly encouraging the Egyptian to pursue a January exit, with the MLS positioned as an ideal landing spot. The fallout from Salah’s public criticism of Slot, followed by his temporary exclusion from the squad, has raised deeper questions about his role, future, and adaptability within the manager’s high-energy tactical model. Although peace talks have paved the way for his return to the squad for the Brighton match this weekend, the wider narrative remains one of uncertainty as Salah prepares to depart for AFCON after the clash with the Seagulls.
This unsettled backdrop has led former Premier League winger Waddle to suggest that Salah, who is now 33, may no longer be well-suited to the physical demands of the Premier League. The winger has struggled defensively in Slot’s system, particularly in tracking back on Liverpool’s right flank, an issue that has contributed to several damaging goals. Combined with a season of declining output with five goals and three assists in 19 appearances, the idea of an early departure has gained momentum.
Interest in Salah has remained strong despite the controversy, especially from the Saudi Pro League and increasingly from MLS, where clubs see an opportunity to attract one of world football’s biggest names. MLS has already lured stars such as Messi, Thomas Muller, and former Spurs icon Son, whose switch in the summer to LAFC set a notable precedent. As Salah edges toward the final stretch of his Liverpool career, the prospect of becoming a marquee figure in the United States is growing increasingly realistic.
