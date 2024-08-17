Mohamed Salah the fast starter! Liverpool talisman sets opening-day Premier League records with goal & assist against Ipswich

Getty Images SportRitabrata BanerjeeMohamed Salah the fast starter! Liverpool talisman sets opening-day Premier League records with goal & assist against IpswichMohamed SalahLiverpoolIpswich vs LiverpoolIpswichPremier LeagueMohamed Salah sets Premier League record with opening day goal and assist against Ipswich Town.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowSalah sets Premier League recordScored and provided an assist against Ipswich TownDiogo Jota broke the deadlock from Salah's assistArticle continues below