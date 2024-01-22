Mohamed Salah injury ‘more serious than first thought’ as Liverpool star’s agent provides update - in huge blow to Egypt’s AFCON chances

Mohamed Salah injury ‘more serious than first thought’ as Liverpool star’s agent provides update - in huge blow to Egypt’s AFCON chancesPeter McVitieGettyLiverpoolEgyptAfrica Cup of NationsPremier LeagueMohamed Salah's injury is "more serious than first thought" as his agent has said the Liverpool star will now go through an intense rehabilitation.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowSalah sustained injury at AFCONAttacker diagnosed with muscle injuryWill return to England to recover