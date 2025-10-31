'Anonymous' Mohamed Salah has been in decline 'for three seasons' as Liverpool icon claims Arne Slot's side 'play with 10 men' when Egyptian forward isn't scoring

Salah scored for the first time in over a month last weekend as he struck a late consolation in Liverpool's 3-2 loss at Brentford. The goal was the 33-year-old's third of the season having already netted six times after nine matches in 2024/25. In addition, the 33-year-old has scored as many goals for Egypt as he has Liverpool in the Premier League this season.
The Egyptian didn't feature for the Reds in midweek as Liverpool crashed out of the EFL Cup at the hands of Crystal Palace as head coach Arne Slot named an inexperienced XI in an eventual 3-0 loss to the Eagles. The result means Liverpool have lost six of their last seven matches in all competitions, with the exception in that run a 5-1 win at Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League.
Salah didn't start the game in Germany, featuring instead off the bench late on, in what was arguably Liverpool's best performance of the campaign so far. And Heskey believes that the attacker, who turns 34 next June, is very much in decline.