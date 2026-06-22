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New Zealand v Egypt: Group G - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport
Yosua Arya

'It's a great vibe!' - Mohamed Salah reacts after inspiring Egypt to first EVER World Cup win with goal & assist vs New Zealand

M. Salah
World Cup
Egypt
New Zealand vs Egypt
New Zealand

Mohamed Salah starred as Egypt came from behind to beat New Zealand 3-1 in Vancouver and secure the nation's first-ever World Cup victory. The Liverpool forward scored once and provided an assist as the Pharaohs overturned an early deficit, moving to the top of Group G and boosting their hopes of reaching the knockout stages.

  • Shocked in the first half

    Egypt secured a landmark 3-1 victory over New Zealand at BC Place, earning the country's first-ever World Cup win. The Pharaohs recovered from an early setback to claim all three points and move onto four points in Group G after drawing with Belgium in their opening match.

    Despite entering the contest as heavy favourites with Salah and Omar Marmoush leading the line, Egypt were hit by a sucker punch in the 15th minute. Slack defending during a set-piece allowed New Zealand's Finn Surman to rise highest and power home a header from Tim Payne’s corner, momentarily silencing the vocal Egyptian contingent.

    The All Whites, who had already displayed their resilience in a 2-2 draw with Iran, looked capable of holding onto their lead as Egypt struggled to find their rhythm in the first half. However, the technical quality of the Egyptian side eventually told as they began to dominate possession and dictate the tempo after the interval.

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  • New Zealand v Egypt: Group G - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    The Egyptian King takes control

    The comeback began in earnest in the 58th minute when Mostafa Ziko met Mohamed Hany's inviting cross to head home the equaliser. That goal shifted the momentum entirely, and just nine minutes later, the moment the stadium had been waiting for arrived. Ziko turned provider this time, playing a slick one-two with Salah that allowed the captain to set himself. Salah did not disappoint, unleashing a trademark powerful left-footed finish that flew into the back of the net to give Egypt the lead. Mahmoud Trezeguet then wrapped up the win in the 82nd minute, heading in a Salah corner.

  • Salah delighted with atmosphere

    Following the final whistle, Salah reflected on both the result and the support Egypt received in Vancouver.

    "It’s a great achievement for all the players. It’s a great win. It’s a great vibe. The next game is very ⁠important," the Egypt captain told reporters after helping inspire the historic comeback.

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  • New Zealand v Egypt: Group G - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Knockout qualification within reach

    Egypt head into their final group match full of confidence after claiming a historic win. With four points from their opening two games, the Pharaohs have put themselves in a strong position to challenge for a place in the knockout rounds. In their final group match, Egypt will face Iran at Seattle Stadium on Saturday, as they look to finish top of Group G.

World Cup
Egypt crest
Egypt
EGY
Iran crest
Iran
IRN
World Cup
New Zealand crest
New Zealand
NZL
Belgium crest
Belgium
BEL