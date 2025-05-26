Mohamed Salah outlines differences between Arne Slot & Jurgen Klopp as he hints at strained relationship with ex-Liverpool boss
Mohamed Salah pointed out the differences between Arne Slot and Jurgen Klopp as he hinted he had a strained relationship with the ex-Liverpool boss.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Salah oulined differences between Slot and Klopp
- Hinted at having a strained relationship with ex-Reds boss
- Salah revealed his personal bond with Slot