Mohamed Salah breakdown no reason for Inter to celebrate as Christian Chivu warns players of Liverpool's 'intensity' despite struggles under Arne Slot

The narrative surrounding Liverpool’s trip to the San Siro has been dominated by their stumbling defence of the Premier League title and the supposed fragility of the squad under Arne Slot. Salah shocked Liverpool fans and pundits alike with his comments regarding Slot after his side's dramatic 3-3 draw with Leeds at the weekend, resulting him being dropped from the squad for the Inter clash. However, Chivu has moved quickly to stomp out any complacency within the Nerazzurri camp. Speaking to Sky Sport ahead of the crucial European tie, the Inter boss rejected the idea that the English champions are a spent force, attributing their current struggles to a natural post-title hangover rather than a terminal crisis.
"Liverpool is one of the most successful teams," Chivu asserted, reminding the Italian press of the pedigree arriving in Milan. "They just won the Premier League. They had a good start and then a decline, which is normal. They have players capable of understanding the moments and being ready for the games that matter, and tomorrow is one of those."