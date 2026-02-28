'It's a modern world!' - Pep Guardiola hits out at Leeds fans after Man City players booed for breaking their fast during match
City players booed as they break fast
Supporters were informed via a big screen that the match was being paused so that City trio Rayan Ait-Nouri, Rayan Cherki and Omar Marmoush could take on fluids when the sun went down at Elland Road. But a number of Leeds fans voiced their displeasure at the game being paused. Players have been allowed to break their fast in Premier League games since an agreement was put in place in 2021.
Guardiola 'Respect religion and diversity'
Guardiola told a press conference: "It is a modern world, right? [You see] what is happening in the world today. Respect religion, diversity, that is the point. The Premier League says you can have one or two minutes, you can have for the [fasting] players to do it [break their fast]. It is what it is, unfortunately. Of course they [the players] know it. We took on a little bit of vitamins because [Rayan] Cherki, [Rayan] Ait-Nouri did not eat today. No more than that. The question is, can they do it or not? What is the problem?"
Kick it Out: Booing 'disappointing'
Anti-discrimination groupKick It Outresponded by calling the booing "massively disappointing". A statement from the group read: "Pausing the game to allow Muslim players to break their fast during Ramadan has been an agreed protocol for several years now. It's an important and visible part of making the game welcoming for Muslim players and communities. But as tonight's reaction shows, football still has a long way to go in terms of education and acceptance."
Riemer: We need to do better
Leeds coach Daniel Farke was barred from media duties due to being sent off in the game, with his assistant Edmund Riemer being put up instead. He said: "I'm probably the guy who doesn't hear a lot because I'm really focused on the game. But I've heard about it. Obviously some of the supporters did it, so we try to learn out of it, it’s disappointing. We need to do better next time."