MLS to kick off 2026 regular season with St. Louis CITY SC hosting Charlotte FC, Inter Miami to open Miami Freedom Park on April 4

The inaugural match at Miami Freedom Park will see Inter Miami CF host Austin FC in the first game at the club’s new 25,000-seat stadium. The venue replaces DRV PNK Stadium as Miami’s permanent home and features upgraded facilities, expanded hospitality areas, and a downtown-adjacent location. The April 4 opener is one of the key dates on the 2026 MLS schedule.

Miami Freedom Park is also the first of three new MLS stadiums set to open in consecutive years, followed by NYCFC’s Etihad Park in 2027 and Chicago Fire FC’s new downtown stadium in 2028.