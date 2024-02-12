Thiago Almada Argentina Venezuela Preolimpico Sub 23 05022024Getty Images
Jacob Schneider

MLS superstar Thiago Almada is headed to the Olympic Games! Atlanta United's talisman leads Argentina to victory over Brazil in Conmebol qualifier - seeing them through to Paris while ending archrival's three-peat attempt

Atlanta UnitedMajor League SoccerArgentinaBrazil U23Thiago Almada

Thiago Almada and the Argentina U-23 team defeated Brazil 1-0 Sunday evening, knocking out their archrivals while securing a spot in the Olympics.

  • Argentina defeat Brazil 1-0
  • Almada & co. advance to Paris Games
  • Two-time reigning champs Brazil shockingly eliminated

