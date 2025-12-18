+18 | Play Responsibly | T&C's Apply | Commercial Content | Publishing Principles
Nikola Markovic NC State Athletics
Tom Hindle

'I've been pro for a long time' - MLS SuperDraft No. 1 pick Nikola Markovic embraces D.C. United challenge

Selected first overall by D.C. United in Thursday’s MLS SuperDraft, the imposing center back joined GOAL Convo to explain why a rebuild doesn’t intimidate him.

Nikola Markovic wants attackers to fear him.

"My goal every time I play is for the strikers up front to be afraid of me," he says to GOAL.

And they just might. The 6-foot-4 Canadian Serbian defender was a fearsome one-on-one presence at NC State, leading the backline of one of the nation's best defenses, enough for him to be named a first-team All-American. He was one of five players to pen a Generation Adidas before the 2026 MLS SuperDraft, and shot up big boards in the final days before the draft itself. Markovic is the kind of talent MLS teams tend to covet. He has the size and smarts to play at the next level, and the kind of leadership skills that will see him fit in with a professional side early. 

Markovic is just 21. But he insists he is ready.

"In my head, I've been a pro for a long time," he says minutes after being taken first overall in the draft. "So I think that leads to me acting like a pro, taking care of my body like a pro, and training like a pro. I think it's also more of a it's more of a mindset."

Odds are, he will need to grow up quickly. He comes into a D.C. United side that has rather struggled of late. In 2025, they changed managers, parted ways with their GM, and were the worst team in MLS. And even if they have already been busy in the transfer market, they might need everyone to contribute from Day 1. It's something Markovic is up for.

"I understand it's going to be a step up. If I can be a starter, of course, I want to take it, and I just want to play as many minutes as possible and be an impactful player," he says. 

GOAL chatted with Markovic about all things D.C., his career goals, and why he compared himself to Sergio Ramos in GOAL Convo, a weekly Q&A with central figures in North American soccer.

NOTE: This interview has been lightly edited for brevity and clarity.
  • Nikola Markovic 2Getty

    ON GETTING DRAFTED

    GOAL: Was there a point this season where you knew you were going to get drafted? And if so, when was that?

    MARKOVIC: I tried to keep a mindset more of day by day. I try not to look too far ahead, but it's something I've been telling myself for the past couple of years - believing in it, kind of manifesting it. I know I wanted to be pro, and I was working towards it every day. So this year, it was just my goal to have the best season possible. And in my head, I was like, Look, if I play my best soccer this season, if we do the best we can as a team, then it is going to happen. So I was trying to stay more focused on having the best season possible. And look, I mean, I think it worked out. 

    GOAL: Why are you ready to be a pro now?

    MARKOVIC: I couldn't tell you, but I can just tell you that in my head. I've been a pro for a long time, so I think that leads to me acting like a pro, taking care of my body like a pro, and training like a pro. I think it's also more of a it's more of a mindset, right? And it becomes sort of like a lifestyle and what you believe in. And I think I've been on the certain wavelength of thinking and acting so and the fact that it's now, I'm just, I'm just happy about it.

    • Advertisement
  • Inter Miami CF v D.C. UnitedGetty Images Sport

    ON D.C. UNITED AND A REBUILD

    GOAL: What were the conversations with D.C. like? They've got a new coach, in a bit of a transition. How did they sell it to you?

    MARKOVIC: D.C. United has a very rich history, and they are a team capable of going very far. This past season or two, I don't think it represents who they are. And speaking to this new coaching staff, look, they believed in me, and I believed in their plan. It was the same thing coming to NC State, you know, Coach [Marc] Hubbard, it was going to be his first year. I spoke to him on the phone, and I liked it, so I'm ready to hop on the project with them and try to do the best that I can, really.

    GOAL: What did you know about D.C. and Audi Field?

    MARKOVIC: We played Georgetown a couple of weeks ago, which was nice. Where we were, there were some nice coffee shops. I'm a big coffee guy, so I'm excited.

  • Monterrey v Pumas UNAM - Torneo Apertura 2025 Liga MXGetty Images Sport

    ON HIS INSPIRATIONS

    GOAL: For fans who don't know your game, who did you try to model yourself off?

    MARKOVIC: I mean, growing up, I'll be honest, it was always Sergio Ramos. I don't know if I look as dangerous as him, man. He's got all those tats and his hairstyles, but I try to play a bit more like him.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Nikola Markovic 3NC State Athletics

    ON HIS CAREER GOALS

    GOAL: What are your goals for your first season?

    MARKOVIC: I understand it's going to be a step up. So just earning myself a good spot in the team. If I can be a starter, of course, I want to take it, and I just want to play as many minutes as possible and be an impactful player.

    GOAL: And long term?

    MARKOVIC: I mean, look, I just want to play at the highest level possible. For me, it'd be Champions League, in a Premier League team, Man City. Is it too far? Is it realistic? I don't know. Keep working towards it. We can talk in a couple of years, see if it happened.

0