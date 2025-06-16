MLS Power Rankings: Philadelphia Union put pressure on Vancouver Whitecaps in race for Supporters' Shield, while San Diego and Columbus both secure important wins

Who's hot, who's not? GOAL ranks all 30 teams across Major League Soccer

The Philadelphia Union are officially putting pressure on the Vancouver Whitecaps. Bradley Carnell's men secured a stoppage-time victory against Charlotte FC over the weekend, while the Canadian outfit fell to the Columbus Crew in an Eastern Conference clash.

Philly is back at the top of the Supporters' Shield, with a two-point lead over the Whitecaps - though Vancouver has a game in hand.

Matchday 19 of the MLS campaign featured some big performances, highlighted by the Eastern Conference lighting up. All top-five teams in the conference all secured big wins, highlighting just how competitive this is becoming just over midway through the season.

In the West, San Diego FC defeated MNUFC in a battle between No. 2 and 3, while Austin FC came from behind to knock off RBNY as they crept into the final playoff spot.

With the Gold Cup break now on the way, teams will have a brief period to rest up and get healthy before games restart in 10 days.

Who's leading the pack, and who's falling short of expectations? GOAL presents the latest 2025 MLS Power Rankings.

Note: Previous rankings update: June 3.