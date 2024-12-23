'I'll be second Busquets' - MLS No. 1 overall pick Manu Duah on Sergio Busquets fandom, pressures of San Diego FC, and his Champions League dreams

GOAL US caught up with the No. 1 overall pick of the MLS SuperDraft to talk pressure, his goals, and what he will say when he meets his heroes.

Manu Duah knew this would all happen. San Diego FC had the first overall pick in the 2024 MLS draft by virtue of being an expansion franchise. They had made it clear to him, a couple of days before the draft, that he would be the first name called.

But until he heard those words, the UC Santa Barbara standout refused to believe it.

"I wasn't sure, I wasn't 100 percent sure. But then it was like, OK, everything is like, still pointing to you. Last night I couldn't sleep," Duah tells GOAL shortly after being selected first overall.

Article continues below

And he seems good value for the pick. A lanky, composed center midfielder who has drawn comparisons to Sergio Busquets, Duah would seem to have the body type, work rate, and crucial tactical game intelligence to play in this league - and perhaps even pace an expansion franchise as a rookie. But this is also a pick of potential. He won't turn 20 until June 2025, and a three-year contract should see the expansion franchise help a promising talent grow.

"Manu hits the key profile of the club. He's a highly talented young player with amazing character and values... he's also got a tremendous growth mindset and winner's mentality," head coach Mikey Varas said.

That might just be crucial. After signing Hirving 'Chucky' Lozano and piecing together a roster of MLS experience and European flair - with the backing of the Right to Dream Academy - San Diego will look to compete from Day 1. Duah, Busquets comparisons and all, will hope to be a part of that.

GOAL US caught up with the No.1 overall pick following his selection to talk the pressures of a new franchise, his goals, and what he will say when he meets his footballing heroes.

NOTE: This interview has been lightly edited for brevity and clarity