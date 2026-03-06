MLS urged to ditch Lionel Messi playbook when Argentine GOAT retires - with New York Cosmos chief making youth development plea

Manchester United legend David Beckham added his mass market appeal to MLS ranks when joining the LA Galaxy from Real Madrid in 2007. He was subsequently followed to the States by the likes of Kaka, Steven Gerrard, David Villa, Andrea Pirlo, Frank Lampard, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Thierry Henry and Wayne Rooney.
Messi is now the biggest draw, with the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner joining Inter Miami co-owner Beckham in South Florida during the summer of 2023. He has helped to deliver historic Leagues Cup, Supporters’ Shield and MLS Cup triumphs - while becoming a Golden Boot winner and record-breaking back-to-back MVP.