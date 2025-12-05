MLS Cup preview: Can Thomas Muller’s Vancouver Whitecaps spoil Lionel Messi and Inter Miami’s party?

So, here we are: the MLS Cup final. Forget the hipster picks, ignore the insiders - this is the matchup everyone secretly wanted when the playoffs began. Miami-Vancouver (LAFC wouldn’t have been a bad shout, but still). Two elite teams, one trophy. This is what it’s all about.

In most circumstances, you’d back Miami without hesitation. This is Lionel Messi’s team, and they don’t seem capable of losing right now.

But…

Vancouver are scorching hot in their own right. They also have this guy called Thomas Muller - one of the most decorated players of all time - who just so happens to have a winning record against Messi. That’s something. And if you want another wrinkle: they’ve beaten Miami already this season.

So maybe this is a little closer than anyone’s pretending. GOAL previews the MLS Cup final ahead of what should be a terrific contest.