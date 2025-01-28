MLS confirms all 30 teams will compete in North American competitions in 2025, with new rules for CONCACAF Champions Cup, Leagues Cup, U.S. Open Cup and Canadian Championship participation
MLS has announced new participation criteria for North American club competitions beginning in 2025
- MLS announces new criteria for competing in North American club competition
- Leagues Cup will feature 18 MLS, 18 Liga MX sides
- 16 MLS teams to play in Open Cup, all three Canadian sides to compete in Canada Championship