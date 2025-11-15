MLS and Apple reportedly revise streaming deal: Higher payments, early 2029 end date and opt-out removed ahead of 2026 World Cup

Under the revised arrangement, MLS will reportedly receive $200 million for the 2026 season as per Sportico. The report added that they will then earn $107.5 million for the shortened 2027 “sprint” season, followed by $275 million payments for each of the 2027-28 and 2028-29 seasons, according to people briefed on the agreement.

Those figures yield an average roughly in line with the original per-season economics but bring more cash forward and represent a roughly $50 million increase in aggregate receipts through mid-2029 versus the old schedule, the report said. Apple has also waived its contractual right to terminate the deal after 2027.