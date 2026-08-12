Mitre unveils Ultimax Pro match ball for 2026 Community Shield clash between Arsenal and Man City

Mitre has unveiled the new Ultimax Pro match ball for the 2026 Community Shield. The traditional curtain-raiser will see FA Cup winners City take on Premier League champions Arsenal. The fixture takes place on Sunday 16 August at Cardiff's Principality Stadium. With Wembley Stadium unavailable, the showpiece match will be played outside England for the first time since 2006.
As the Official Ball Partner of The FA, Mitre designed the ball to celebrate the anticipation and unity of the new season. The design features soundwave graphics and vibrant colours representing supporters coming together.