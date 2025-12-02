'We were just missing a bit of rain!' - Jamie Vardy revels in first Serie A brace as Cremonese snap Bologna's 12-game unbeaten run after UK weather follows Leicester icon to Italy

"I think we were just missing a bit of rain - this is a typical midweek in the UK," Vardy said after the win.

"The most important thing was getting the three points and keeping that progress going. It's another step in the right direction.

"It's all about commitment and wanting what's best for the club. Everyone's on that same page and everyone's pushing forward to make sure that come the end of the season it will have been a successful year."

Cremonese manager Davide Nicola, who has built his coaching career on uniting underdog squads, is impressed with his new talisman.

"Great players are easy to handle as they know what they're supposed to do - and they know how to do it," he said. "That's how he is - he's comfortable with who he is, good humoured. He came here with the mentality of making himself available for the team."

