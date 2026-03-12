Millie Bright ruled out of League Cup final as Chelsea dealt more bad injury news but Sonia Bompastor can welcome key figure back for Man Utd clash

Bompastor confirmed in her pre-match press conference on Thursday that Bright will not feature on Sunday, when Chelsea take on Man Utd at Bristol City's Ashton Gate in the League Cup final. The former England defender limped off in the latter stages of the Blues' win over Tottenham last month after suffering an ankle knock, one which left her unable to feature in the wins over Liverpool and Man Utd, which preceded the recent international break. Bright has not been able to make enough progress in that window to be involved on Sunday, either, with Bompastor also unsure about when she will be back in action.
Speaking ahead of the final, in which Chelsea will look to retain the trophy they won by beating Manchester City last year, Bompastor said: "Millie won't be available for the Sunday game. It's taking a little bit longer than we expected. I don't have any time frame for her [return] right now."