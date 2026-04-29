Millie Bright retires! Chelsea captain and former Lionesses star hangs up boots with immediate effect after trophy-laden 17-year career

Bright was one of the most successful signings of the Emma Hayes era, after arriving from Doncaster Rovers Belles in late 2014 as a promising 21-year-old. She would quickly develop into a key player as the Blues won their first major trophy in 2015, the FA Cup, and their first WSL title the same year. From there, she never looked back, going from strength-to-strength as the club did the same, becoming the dominant force in English women's football.
Between 2020 and 2025, Chelsea won six successive league titles and seven of the 12 domestic cups on offer, reaching three more finals. Bright was key as the Blues reached their first Women's Champions League final, won their first treble and enjoyed an unprecedented unbeaten domestic season last time out, winning the WSL, FA Cup and League Cup without losing once. She was nominated to the PFA Team of the Year four times and the FIFPRO World XI on two occasions.