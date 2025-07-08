'We're not indestructible' - Millie Bright opens up on decision to snub England duties for Euro 2025 with Chelsea star finally prioritising own mental health after tough campaign M. Bright England Chelsea FC Women Women's EURO WSL

Chelsea captain Millie Bright has revealed why she chose to pull out of the England squad for the Women's Euro 2025. The experienced Lionesses defender did not travel to Switzerland with the national team as she claimed she was "mentally and physically" drained after a gruelling 2024-25 campaign with the Blues, who secured the WSL title for the seventh time in a row.