'He's miles off it' - Gary Neville takes aim at 'awkward' Man Utd summer signing after Nottingham Forest draw

Neville was unimpressed with Benjamin Sesko, who was United's most expensive signing of last summer at £74m ($97m). The Slovenian had three efforts on goal against Forest but couldn't hit the target with any of them. He has only scored twice since his big-money move from RB Leipzig, having been brought in as a supposed upgrade on Rasmus Hojlund, who was sent out on loan to Napoli and is expected to make a permanent move to the Serie A champions as soon as January.
And he contrasted Sesko's struggles with Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha's positive starts since joining the club from Brentford and Wolves respectively.