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GRAFICA PAVLOVIC MILANcalciomercato.com

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Milan are working to secure Europe's best defence: talks are underway regarding Pavlovic's contract renewal

Allegri’s guidance has boosted Pavlovic’s form: the Serbian is a key player both in his own penalty area and in the opposition’s, having scored three goals

After 28 league games, Milan boast the best defence in Europe’s top five leagues. This is a stark contrast to what we saw last season in particular, when the Rossoneri conceded goals time and again, finishing the campaign having conceded 43 goals (1.13 per game). Despite this, the squad has remained largely unchanged, apart from the swap between Thiaw, sold to Newcastle for over €40 million, and De Winter, who arrived from Genoa for €18 million.

Massimiliano Allegri’s Milan have conceded just 20 goals in 28 league matches played so far this season. That average of 0.71 puts them top of the table for goals conceded per game among the top five European leagues. Roma had been top until the final matchday, but following their 2-1 defeat in Genoa, they have slipped to fourth place (21 in 28 matches, 0.75 per 90 minutes).

  • PAVLOVIC RECEIVES THE HIGHEST RATING

    The CIES (International Centre for Sports Studies) Football Observatory has published a report listing the players with the highest market value for each Serie A team. Milan’s most highly valued player is StrahinjaPavlović, who ranks near the top of this particular list.

    The ranking is topped by Juventus talent Kenan Yıldız, valued at between €123m and €145m. Further down the list are Lautaro Martinez, valued at between €94m and €109m, Santiago Castro, valued at between €59m and €68m, and Matias Soulé, valued at between €53m and €61m.

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  • Edited by Allegri

    Under Max, Strahinja has developed into a top-class defender, minimising tactical and marking errors by paying closer attention to potential threats. Compared to last season, Pavlovic is a completely different player; he is now a key figure both in his own penalty area and in the opposition’s, having scored three goals, all of which were decisive. Milan look to the future with optimism, convinced that the former Salzburg player, aged just 24, still has plenty of room for improvement in both the short and long term.

  • OPERATION RENEWAL

    Milan are not stopping at Tomori’s imminent contract renewal and are also working on extending Pavlovic’s contract, which expires in 2028. The Rossoneri have an option for an annual renewal, just as they do for Pulisic, but have begun talks with the Serbian defender’s agents to extend his contract until 2031 with a salary increase: he currently earns €1.7 million and is set to move to a new salary of €2.5 million. Negotiations have only just begun but are progressing smoothly. This is also to prevent interest from various Premier League clubs from becoming more concrete. Pavlovic-Milan, moving forward together...

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