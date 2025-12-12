Mikel Arteta tells Viktor Gyokeres 'two things have to merge' if £64m striker is to become Arsenal success

Gyokeres arrived at Arsenal in the summer after scoring heavily for Sporting CP, but his transition to the Premier League has been slower than expected. The striker managed just one league goal since September and missed crucial development time after joining without a proper pre-season and then picking up an injury. Arteta has repeatedly defended the player’s progress, emphasising that adaptation to Arsenal’s system and the demands of English football takes time.
His limited goal return has become a talking point as the Gunners battle at the top of the Premier League table, especially after their lead was narrowed following a recent defeat at Aston Villa. Despite Gyokeres’ struggles, Arsenal have remained competitive, but Arteta is aware that the No.9 position must eventually provide greater scoring output. With Gabriel Jesus returning to fitness, competition for minutes is intensifying at a key point in the campaign.
As pressure around Gyokeres grows, questions have been raised about whether Arsenal must change their approach to suit him or whether he must mould himself to their tactical demands. Arteta, addressing this balance directly, outlined the combined responsibility needed from both sides. His explanation offers the clearest insight yet into how the club sees Gyokeres’ long-term development and what must happen for his £64m move to be considered a success.