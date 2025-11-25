Mikel Arteta admits he was 'upset' by Arsenal failing to score from set piece in derby demolition of Tottenham

The absence of Gabriel brought elements of doubt into how Arsenal might perform against Tottenham at the weekend, particularly considering their reliance on set pieces this season. 12 of their goals in 2025-26 have come from either corners, free-kicks, throw-ins or penalties, but not when the lights were brightest. When Spurs made the short trip across north London, the Gunners were free-flowing and ruthless in front of goal. Eberechi Eze's hat-trick stole the headlines, and even Leandro Trossard's opener did not require a dead-ball situation.
Their performance proved that while Gabriel is an impressive tool to have in their goal catalogue, Arteta's men are more than capable of putting the ball in the back of the net in any way they choose. That did not stop the Spanish head coach from having a light-hearted joke with the media ahead of the Champions League clash with Bayern Munich on Wednesday.