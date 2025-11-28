Mikel Arteta makes surprising Chelsea admission after admitting London rivals 'fully deserve' to be in Premier League title race

Arteta has not been shy in heaping praise over one of his club's fiercest rivals. When the sides last met in March, the 43-year-old described Chelsea as the "best attacking team in the league by a mile", despite the Gunners coming out on top with a 1-0 home win.
Those comments were put to Arteta in his pre-match press conference earlier today. The FA Cup winning manager reiterated his assessment of his next opponents', while also confirming the Blues as credible contender to the Premier League crown this term.